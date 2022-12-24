Hong Kong announces planned border re-opening with China as COVID-19 surges at Christmas

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will reopen its borders with China by mid-January, city Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday (Dec 24), as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth.
Lee, speaking at a press event at the airport in Hong Kong as he returned from a trip to Beijing, said the goal in "gradually, orderly, and fully" reopening the city will be to return the border to its state before the virus outbreak.
"Our goal is to quickly come to a consensus with the central government, submit our plan to the central government for review and execute on the plan before mid-January," said Lee.
Hong Kong authorities will work with the governments of neighbouring Shenzhen city and Guangdong province to manage the flow of people crossing the border, Lee said.
At present, individuals hoping to enter China through Hong Kong can only do so through the city's airport or two checkpoints - Shenzhen Bay or the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.
Entrants into China must also undergo a period of hotel quarantine before they can move about freely.
Preparations for reopening are underway, including deploying thousands of officers from the city's customs, immigration and police services, local media say.
Hong Kong's government said on Dec 12 that Chinese authorities had allowed cross-border truck drivers to collect and deliver goods directly to their destinations without using designated checkpoints.
Arriving travellers may also continue directly to China or Macao as long as they meet the required criteria, the city government said. Previously they had to wait three days in the city before continuing to China.
Hong Kong and Beijing shut their borders in early 2020 as COVID-19 first surfaced and they have remained closed since then, as China has capped inbound travellers as part of its strict "zero-COVID" policy.
Beijing loosened China's domestic zero-COVID restrictions earlier this month, dropping mandatory testing requirements and travel restrictions.
While many have welcomed the easing, families and the health system were unprepared for the resulting surge of infections. Hospitals are scrambling for beds and blood, pharmacies for drugs and authorities are racing to build clinics.
COVID-19 CHRISTMAS
In advance of Christmas, Shanghai authorities urged residents to stay at home this weekend to curb the virus's spread. The holiday is not traditionally celebrated in China, but it is common for young couples and some families to spend the holiday together.
Despite those warnings, an annual Christmas market held at the Bund, a commercial area, was packed with attendees.
"My friends are basically all positive, and all have basically recovered," said Liu Yang, 23, an IT worker attending the market.
"We wanted to take advantage of Christmas, and it's the weekend, we wanted to walk around and enjoy the air, so we came here."
Still, the spread of Omicron is dampening festivities for other retailers and eateries.
Many Shanghai restaurants have cancelled Christmas parties normally held for regulars, while hotels have capped reservations due to staff shortages, said Jacqueline Mocatta, who works in the hospitality industry.
"There's only a certain amount of customers we can accept given our manpower, with a majority of team members who are unwell at the moment," she said.
SCEPTICISM ABOUT OFFICIAL DATA
Infections in China are likely more than a million a day with deaths at more than 5,000 a day, British-based health data firm Airfinity said this week, describing the estimates as a "stark contrast" to official data.
China's national health authority on Saturday reported 4,128 daily symptomatic COVID-19 infections, and no deaths for a fourth consecutive day.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday that nearly 37 million people may have been infected with COVID on a single day this past week, citing estimates from the government's top health authority. Authorities did not comment on the report.
The emergency hotline in Taiyuan in the northern province of Shanxi was receiving more than 4,000 calls a day, a local media outlet said on Saturday.
Taiyuan authorities urged residents to call the number only for medical emergencies, saying guidance about COVID-19 "does not fall within the scope of the hotline".
A health official in Qingdao said the port city was seeing roughly 500,000 daily infections, media reported on Friday. In the southern city of Dongguan, a major manufacturing hub, daily infections are reaching 250,000 to 300,000, local authorities told domestic media.
The surge has strained the medical sector, in particular blood repositories, as a lack of donors has caused reserves to dwindle.
On Saturday, China's National Health Commission said in a statement that individuals who suffered mild or ordinary COVID-19 symptoms can safely donate blood a few days after their symptoms subside.
In Wuhan, the central city where COVID-19 emerged three years ago, media reported on Friday that the local blood repository had just 4,000 units, enough to last two days. The repository called on people to "roll up their sleeves and donate blood".
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic: https://cna.asia/telegram