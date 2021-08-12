Hong Kong saw net outflow of 90,000 residents over the last year

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's population declined by 1.2 per cent in the last year, including nearly 90,000 more residents departing than moving to the city, figures released on Thursday (Aug 12) showed, as Beijing cracked down on dissent and the pandemic kept the finance hub sealed off.

The population decrease continues the largest decline since the city began keeping comparable records in 1961 and comes during a period of intense political turmoil.

Mid-year population estimates for 2021 showed Hong Kong's population stands at 7,394,700 - a decrease of 87,100 or 1.2 per cent from the same time last year.

End-of-year figures for Hong Kong in 2020 also showed a 1.2 per cent decline, and Thursday's numbers suggest there has been no respite in the drop-off.

Hong Kong had only once before recorded a year of population decline, by 0.2 per cent after the SARS epidemic in 2003.

The city houses a rapidly ageing society with deaths over the last year outstripping births by 11,800.