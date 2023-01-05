Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull

Hong Kong to resume hamster imports a year after mass cull

A hamster named "Marshmallow" plays inside a cage before being given up for the cull in Hong Kong (Photo: AFP/Bertha WANG)

05 Jan 2023 02:39PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 02:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will resume hamster imports later this month, officials said on Thursday (Jan 5), nearly a year after some 2,000 pet rodents were culled at the height of the city's coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese finance hub halted the commercial import of the small mammals last January after a pet store worker and nearly a dozen hamsters tested positive for the Delta variant.

As part of the city's strict zero-COVID policy, authorities also ordered hamster owners to surrender their pets for culling, sparking an outcry from animal activists and many residents.

Hamsters can once again be imported for sale in Hong Kong starting this month, but only if they test negative for the coronavirus, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department told AFP on Thursday.

Hong Kong's campaign against hamsters took place in the early days of an Omicron outbreak that ultimately killed around 9,000 people and signalled the collapse of the city's COVID-19 defences.

That outbreak left Hong Kong with one of the highest per capita fatality rates in the world last year, fuelled mostly by elderly people who had declined to get vaccinated.

The government defended its hardline measures, in part citing scientific research that showed Syrian hamsters could get infected with COVID-19 and pass it on to humans.

Critics saw the cull as an illustration of the kind of strict rules that hammered the city's economy, sparked an exodus of residents and left it internationally isolated for more than two years.

The import ban, which initially applied to all small mammals, was narrowed to only hamsters in May.

The city began relaxing its pandemic curbs in September, with mainland China following suit by the end of the year, though in Hong Kong some control measures such as compulsory indoor and outdoor masking remain.

Also read:

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

hamsters Hong Kong

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.