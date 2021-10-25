Hong Kong rights lawyer invokes Tiananmen 'tank man' at trial

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong lawyer said at her trial on Monday (Oct 25) that she was inspired by China's "tank man" to challenge the authorities and encourage people to mark the anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Chow Hang-tung, 36, was charged with "inciting others to knowingly join an unauthorised assembly" over her social media posts calling on Hong Kong residents to mark the Jun 4 anniversary this year after it was banned.

She has pleaded not guilty, and gave an impassioned defence on Monday in which she invoked tank man - the lone protester famously seen blocking a column of tanks during the Tiananmen crackdown.

Chow, a barrister who is representing herself at trial, said that she understood the risk of personally defying the police ban and the fact that it was unlikely many would follow her call.

"But even when I was the only one left, I would go for it," she said.

"Just like the tank man in 1989 - he did not go and try to stop the long row of tanks because he saw millions of people following him. He must do that even when he was on his own because it was the right thing to do."

The images and footage of tank man - whose identity and fate remain unknown - became a defining symbol of individual defiance against an authoritarian state.