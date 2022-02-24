Hong Kong rolls out vaccine passport and tighter COVID-19 measures

HONG KONG: Hong Kong rolls out a vaccine passport on Thursday (Feb 24) that requires people aged 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 vaccination and also tightened restrictions in a city that already has some of the most stringent rules in the world.

Residents will have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants. They will also have to wear masks for all outdoor exercise and will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections as the global financial hub prepares for compulsory testing of its 7.4 million people - part of its "dynamic zero COVID" strategy similar to mainland China.

"Hong Kong is now facing a very dire epidemic situation which continues to deteriorate rapidly," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

"Hong Kong's healthcare system, manpower, anti-epidemic facilities and resources, etc. will soon be insufficient to handle the huge number of newly confirmed cases detected every day."