Hong Kong security chief steps up pressure on city's main press group

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's security chief called on Wednesday (Sep 15) for the city's main press association to disclose to the public who its members work for and how many of them are students, a day after he accused the group of infiltrating schools.

The comments by Secretary for Security Chris Tang are likely to deepen concern over a crackdown on civil society in the Asian financial hub after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony last year.

Tang, in an interview with the pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao published on Tuesday, said the Hong Kong Journalists' Association (HKJA), was infiltrating schools to recruit students as journalists.

The HKJA, responding to Tang, said it abided by the law in Hong Kong and that the accusation that it infiltrates schools was wrong.

Tang defended his comments on Wednesday saying he was conveying "doubts held by many in society" about the press association.

"I believe if they openly let the public know the information, it will clear their name," Tang told reporters outside the city's Legislative Council, referring to details about who the HKJA members work for.

The media industry has seen profound changes since Beijing imposed the security law last year.