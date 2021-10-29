Hong Kong seizes record US$154 million in luxury goods headed to China

HONG KONG: Hong Kong customs announced a record seizure on Friday (Oct 29) of luxury goods that were headed to mainland China on a river barge in the latest operation to target an explosion of cross-border smuggling.

The haul included an array of highly sought-after items such as luxury watches, handbags, cosmetics and fins from endangered marine species.

Officials said the goods were worth about HK$1.2 billion (US$154 million), by far the largest seizure made by the city's customs agents.

The operation took place on Oct 14 when customs discovered what they said was a suspicious vessel that claimed to be transporting plastic pellets.