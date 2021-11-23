Passengers nap, sightsee on Hong Kong bus ride to nowhere

HONG KONG: Most of us will have experienced drifting off to sleep during a lengthy bus journey. But would you pay to do just that?

That's the idea behind a novel tour bus business in Hong Kong billing itself as a possible cure for insomnia.

On a recent sunny Sunday afternoon about 70 passengers ranging from excitable infants to silver-haired retirees got on board two double deckers plying a "route to nowhere".

One was a "quiet bus" where people could sleep, the second was a more traditional sight-seeing option.

The 85km trip started in a bustling urban district and made its way mostly on coastal highways to the city's airport, which has seen a fraction of the usual traffic throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some passengers enjoyed the view, many donned provided ear plugs and face masks and were soon fast asleep for the five-hour trip which includes stops at various scenic sites.

"I think everyone has experienced not being able to sleep at home but they can sleep very soundly on a bus as the bus swings and vibrates," passenger and quiet bus convert Ho Wai told AFP during the trip.

"Every Hong Konger has stress from work, from affording a flat, from life and now we can't go travelling," he added, referencing strict coronavirus quarantine rules that have kept Hong Kong largely cut off from the rest of the world.

"With all these stress adding up, I think a lot of Hong Kongers aren't sleeping well."