Small Hong Kong businesses affected by redevelopment plans call for clearer conservation blueprint

Although it has been allowed to stay open as the government works towards improving tourism there, Ms Linda Chan, who runs it with her mother, is anxious about whether nearby development will affect the environment that oysters thrive in.

“Oysters depend on weather, sea water and the natural environment to grow … the natural environment is hard to be immune. It will be affected to a certain extent,” she told CNA.

“We feel worried yet helpless. We don’t know what effects this will cause. We also have no idea what we can do. There are too many uncertain factors which leave us no choices.”

She hopes to be able to negotiate with the government and come up with a proposal that benefits all parties, with minimal impact on the natural environment and the industry.

ANCESTRAL TRADE

Relocation is not an option for the farm. The Deep Bay, where her family grows its oysters, is the perfect place for the business as it is where brackish and freshwater meet, said Ms Chan.

While oyster farming is done on a small scale in Hong Kong, it is “very special and has abundant traditional historical value”, she said, pointing to the fact that the city even has an oyster species in its name.

The farm supplies more than 20,000 dried oysters a year to local restaurants, and exports to countries like Singapore and Malaysia.

Ms Chan’s mother, To Ngan, is apprehensive about losing the trade that has run in his family for generations.

“I don't want to lose the legacy of the industry that our ancestors left behind for us,” said the 73-year-old, adding that her ancestors have been in the oyster industry for 700 years.

“I will continue to work in this industry until the day I can’t walk and work. I truly don't want this industry to disappear, even (though) we are not making a lot of money now. I insist on holding on to this oyster farming industry.”

Mr Brian Wong, a researcher at the Liber Research Community, said that the government is thinking of how to tap into the cultural resources in the area for cross-border tourism.

“If that really happens, then places there will get more touristy and that may not necessarily be beneficial to the communities there,” he said.

“And worst of all, is that the government does not even have a policy to factor in the preservation of the local communities there, because there are a lot of ancient villages, and also the remaining local village industries.”

THE NEED FOR CONSERVATION

Other businesses that have been affected are an ice cube factory that produces 40 per cent of ice for restaurants in Hong Kong, and a 70-year-old soy sauce factory which, according to Mr Wong, is closely connected to the city’s agricultural past and local cuisine industry.