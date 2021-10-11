Triads arrested in Hong Kong speedboat smuggling raids

HONG KONG: Dozens of Hong Kong triad members have been arrested in a series of operations targeting gangs using high-powered speedboats to smuggle contraband to the Chinese mainland, police said Monday (Oct 11).

Smuggling has been a mainstay of the triad organised crime gangs operating on both sides of the border for years but the phenomenon has surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police embarked on a crackdown after a marine officer was killed last month when her vessel was rammed by smugglers during a high-speed chase.

On Monday, Hong Kong police said 365 people had been arrested in a series of joint raids over the last two weeks, including 35 men with triad backgrounds suspected of running the sea smuggling operations.

Chinese mainland police also arrested two men suspected of being involved in the collision that killed the officer, senior superintendent Ho Chun-tung, from Hong Kong's Organised Crime and Triad Bureau, told reporters.

More than 50 speedboats have been seized along with 1,700 tonnes of frozen meat worth HK$500 million (US$64 million).

Frozen meat is just one part of a cornucopia of in-demand goods that gangs smuggle into China.

Recent speedboat smuggling busts have netted everything from luxury watches, handbags and shoes to endangered animal parts, cosmetics, wines, whiskey and cigars.