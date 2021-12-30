Shuttered Hong Kong news outlet's editors charged with sedition

HONG KONG: Two senior editors of Hong Kong media outlet Stand News were charged with "conspiracy to publish seditious" material on Thursday (Dec 30), authorities said, following a raid that drew international condemnation over China's crackdown on press freedom in the city.

China has tightened its control of Hong Kong since massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests engulfed the financial hub in 2019, using a sweeping national security law to clamp down on dissent.

Police burst into the Stand News office in the latest crackdown on Wednesday, seizing phones, computers and documents and thousands of dollars. Its acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam was brought handcuffed to the headquarters during the search.

Lam and former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen were charged along with Stand News' parent company for conspiring "together and with other persons, to publish and/or reproduce seditious publications", according to court documents. Chung and Lam were arrested on Wednesday with five others.

Among the violations listed on the charge sheet were the promotion of "hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection" against the government and the incitement of "persons to violence".

The Chinese government's liaison office in Hong Kong termed the arrests an "act of justice" and accused Stand News of inciting secession.

"Bringing the relevant Stand News personnel to justice is a matter of 'the wicked getting what they deserve' and has nothing to do with freedom of the press," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Chung, 52, appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, nodding to acknowledge supporters in the public gallery - including several former Stand News employees.

Lam's lawyer told the court her client had been hospitalised and was therefore absent from proceedings. No legal representative appeared on behalf of Stand News' parent company.

More than 200 officers were deployed to search the Stand News office with court authorisation to seize journalistic materials.

Its assets of around HK$61 million (US$7.8 million) were also frozen, with senior official Steve Li saying it was one of the largest sums the police's national security unit has ever seized.

Stand News announced after the raid that it would cease operations.

China's foreign ministry hit out at "irresponsible" criticism of the arrests on Thursday after the US, Canada and the EU condemned the raid and Beijing's wide-ranging crackdown on press freedom in the semi-autonomous city.

"Some external forces, under the guise of media freedom, have been making irresponsible remarks about law enforcement in Hong Kong," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing.

"But media freedom and freedom of speech cannot be a shield for criminal acts."

China also slapped sanctions on five US citizens "freezing their assets in China, and banning Chinese citizens and organisations from dealing with them" in response to a US advisory on deteriorating freedoms in Hong Kong.

