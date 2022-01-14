Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from about 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub's isolation.

The move comes as the city has seen about 50 cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant since the end of last year.

Prior to the outbreak, which authorities said could be traced back to two aircrew members of Cathay Pacific Airways, the city had had no local transmissions for over three months.

Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement on Friday (Jan 14) that any persons who have stayed in places classified as high risk by health authorities in the 21 days before travelling cannot transit through the city from Jan 16 until Feb 15.

The measure was taken "in order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant", it said.

Hong Kong currently classifies more than 150 countries and territories as high risk.