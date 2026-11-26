HONG KONG: A year after a deadly fire displaced residents from their homes at the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, many are still living in temporary accommodation.

Among them are Athena Kwong and Marco Chan, both 29, who have been staying in a 12sqm unit in a transitional housing facility, equipped with a bathroom and a small cooking area but with little space for the comforts of everyday life.

“I feel like I’ve only adjusted to going to work and coming back from work here, but I’ve never felt like I belong here. I have never been able to call this place home,” said Kwong.

The fire, which broke out on Nov 26, 2025, killed 168 people in Hong Kong’s deadliest blaze in decades.