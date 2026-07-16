Football with a side of dim sum: Hong Kong teahouse scores big with World Cup fans

HONG KONG: It’s 6am at Lin Heung Lau, one of Hong Kong’s oldest dim sum restaurants.

Clouds of steam rise gently from bamboo baskets, but the loudest sounds aren’t the usual clatter from the kitchen – they’re from eager World Cup fans erupting in cheers in the dining hall.

Over a century old, the iconic teahouse has become one of the city’s newest spots for watching football.

“It’s hard to come across Chinese restaurants in Hong Kong that are organising something like this, for us football fans to watch a match while having morning tea,” said a local resident who came with his friends.

Football is a popular sport in Hong Kong, with locals packing the city's sports bars to catch matches which usually kick off at night.

But with many matches at this year's World Cup taking place early in the morning, Lin Heung Lau is among local teahouses cashing in on the unique opportunity.

At World Cup screenings, the restaurant is fully packed, with some social media posts showing long queues outside the eatery even at 4am. The teahouse acquired a one-year broadcast contract to screen the World Cup, and will continue using it for Premier League matches.