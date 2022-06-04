Hong Kong police make multiple arrests as Tiananmen gatherings banned

Authorities had warned that "participating in an unauthorised assembly" on Saturday risked the maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.

They also closed large parts of Victoria Park, once the site of packed annual candlelight vigils.

The park and adjacent Causeway Bay shopping district were heavily policed Saturday, with multiple people targeted for searches.

Yu and two other LSD members, all wearing white masks with a black cross across the mouth, came to Causeway Bay in the evening and stood silently on the street.

Within 30 seconds, police had taken them away for a search.

They were released but as they approached Victoria Park they were stopped and Yu was taken away.

"For 33 years it has always been peaceful, but today it's like (police) are facing a big enemy," Chan Po-ying, head of the LSD, said.

"The candlelight will not go out; the hearts of people will live on."

"HONG KONG IS DEAD"

Near the park in the evening, dozens of scattered people turned on their phone lights.

Over a megaphone, police said to turn them off, warning the people they risked breaching the law on unauthorised assembly.

When asked why that would constitute a crime, an officer told AFP he would "leave it to my colleagues to explain in a press conference".