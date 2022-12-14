Hong Kong police wrong to ban Tiananmen vigil, court rules

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police's decision to ban a Tiananmen vigil last year was unlawful, a court ruled on Wednesday (Dec 14), as it overturned the conviction of jailed democracy activist Chow Hang-tung.

The ruling is a rare rebuke of authorities in a city where the public commemoration of the deadly 1989 incident in Beijing has been virtually wiped out in recent years.

Chow, a 37-year-old lawyer and one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, led a now-disbanded group that used to organise the city's annual candlelight vigils to mourn those killed in Tiananmen Square.

Police have banned the last three vigils citing the coronavirus and security fears and the courts have already jailed multiple activists who defied those bans, including Chow.

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is also among those behind bars for defying the various bans on the vigils, in his case for the 2020 event.

Chow was jailed for 15 months in January for writing articles urging the public to "light candles to seek justice for the dead", which a lower court said amounted to inciting others to defy the ban.

But High Court judge Judianna Barnes on Wednesday said police wrongly banned the vigil in 2021 as they did not "proactively and seriously consider" ways to facilitate a public gathering, as was required by law.

As the government failed to prove the ban was legally valid, Chow's articles would no longer constitute a crime and her conviction was scrapped on appeal.