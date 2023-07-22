Logo
Asia

Hong Kong tightens radiation inspection of Japanese seafood imports: Report
Hong Kong tightens radiation inspection of Japanese seafood imports: Report

Japanese imports of seafood are seen in a supermarket in Hong Kong, China on Jul 12, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

22 Jul 2023 01:55PM
TOKYO: Hong Kong has started strengthening radiation inspection of seafood imports from Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday (Jul 22).

The tighter inspections started in mid-June and customs clearance of Japanese seafood was delayed by about three hours compared to the normal situation, the report said.

Hong Kong on Friday conveyed its high concerns over Japan's plan to release Fukushima treated water into ocean.

The Japanese government has confirmed that some shipments of Japanese seafood have been held up at China's customs.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Japan Hong Kong China Fukushima

