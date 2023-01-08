Demolish or preserve? Hong Kong’s pre-war ‘tong lau’ buildings caught in urban renewal predicament

HONG KONG: Wedged among Hong Kong's towering skyscrapers are low-rise, pre-war tenement buildings known locally as "tong lau" in Cantonese.

Their decorative columns, verandas and window arches stand out against the city's modern skyline.

As Hong Kong accelerates urban renewal plans, the fate of these 19th-century tenement buildings is caught between development and preservation.

Today, many of these once-colourful buildings that housed vibrant communities have fallen into disrepair.

Hence, they are often the first to go under the government's redevelopment plans.

So far, fewer than 1 per cent of these buildings have evaded demolition.