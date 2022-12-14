Visiting Hong Kong soon? Here's what you need to know about the revised entry rules

SINGAPORE: From Wednesday (Dec 14), international passengers arriving in Hong Kong will no longer face COVID-19 movement controls following the axing of a mandatory mobile application.

Travellers were previously issued an "amber code", which meant they could not visit venues like restaurants or bars for their first three days in Hong Kong.

Health Secretary Lo Chung-mau said on Tuesday that "international arrivals don't have any restrictions" after the easing of COVID-19 rules.

"So the same day they step off the aircraft, they are free to enter any premises," he added.

While arrivals no longer face restrictions on moving around - provided they test negative for COVID-19 - there are still several regulations in force.

Inbound travellers to Hong Kong have to be fully vaccinated and undergo a pre-departure Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within 24 hours before the scheduled time of departure.

After submitting their negative test result and vaccination records via a health and quarantine declaration form, a green health declaration QR code will be generated for visitors for presentation at their airline check-in counter.

Upon arrival, they must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Hong Kong International Airport and on their third day in the city.

The PCR tests can be conducted at community testing centres, mobile specimen collection stations or any recognised local medical testing institution.

Travellers are also required to undertake RAT testing for the first five days of their visit and report the results through Hong Kong's electronic COVID-19 Medical Surveillance System.