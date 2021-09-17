With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: Fall in line

HONG KONG: As Beijing seeks to tighten its grip over Hong Kong, it has a new mandate for the city's powerful property tycoons: Pour resources and influence into backing Beijing's interests, and help solve a potentially destabilising housing shortage.

Chinese officials delivered the message in closed meetings this year amid broader efforts to bring the city to heel under a sweeping national security law and make it more "patriotic", according to three major developers and a Hong Kong government adviser familiar with the talks.

"The rules of the game have changed," they were told, according to a source close to mainland officials, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. Beijing is no longer willing to tolerate "monopoly behaviour", the source added.

For Hong Kong's biggest property firms, that would be a big shift. The companies have long exerted outsized power under the city’s hybrid political system, helping to choose its leaders, shaping government policies, and reaping the benefits of a land auction system that kept supply tight and property prices among the world's highest.

The sprawling businesses of the four major developers, CK Asset, Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development, extend their influence even further into society.

For example, the empire of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing of CK Asset, includes property, supermarkets, pharmacies and utilities.

Because the tycoons are so deeply intertwined with the city's economy and politics, it would be difficult for Beijing to sideline them completely, said CY Leung, former Hong Kong leader and now a vice-chairman of China's top advisory body.

"They are a major component of our political and economic ecosystem, so we need to be careful," Leung told Reuters. "I think we need to be judicious with what we do and not throw the baby out with the bathwater."