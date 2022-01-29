Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan

HONG KONG: A leading Hong Kong university on Saturday (Jan 29) covered a painted slogan commemorating China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, the latest instance of a public Jun 4 memorial being removed in China-ruled Hong Kong.

A Reuters journalist saw about a dozen construction workers wearing yellow hard hats erect grey metal construction hoardings around a "martyrs slogan" painted across the length of the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) Swire bridge.

The slogan, painted in Chinese characters on the pavement, read: "The souls of the martyrs shall forever linger despite the cold-blooded massacre. The spark of democracy shall forever glow for the demise of evil."

Asked why the university, which took down a "Pillar of Shame" Tiananmen statue in December, covered the 20-character slogan, an HKU spokesperson said by email: "The University of Hong Kong regularly conducts maintenance works at various locations and facilities, with the above site being one such project."

For over three decades, it has been a tradition for students at HKU to repaint the slogan on the bridge before the anniversary of 1989 crackdown.

The fencing-off of the 20m-long slogan is the latest step in Hong Kong involving memorials, people or organisations affiliated with the sensitive date and events to mark it.