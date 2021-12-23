Dissident artists lament Hong Kong Tiananmen statue's removal

HONG KONG: Dissident Chinese artists, including Ai Weiwei, have decried a Hong Kong university's removal of a statue honouring protesters killed at Tiananmen Square, telling AFP that artistic freedoms are evaporating as Beijing tightens control.

In the early hours of Thursday (Dec 23), Hong Kong's oldest university dismantled and removed a statue commemorating democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Tiananmen Square in 1989.

The 8m-high Pillar Of Shame by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot had sat on the campus since 1997, the year the former British colony was handed back to China.

Ai, one of China's best known dissident artists, said he was not surprised by the statue's removal, given how dramatically Beijing is transforming Hong Kong into a mirror of the authoritarian mainland.

"(The statue) is about the truth and every moment of the Chinese Communist Party regime is about covering up and taking control of the truth," Ai told AFP.

The artist, who now lives in Germany, said he felt the city's universities had lost their autonomy under the national security law, which Beijing imposed last year after huge and often violent protests two years ago.

The law has criminalised much dissent and transformed the once outspoken city. Any talk of artistic freedom in this context is futile, Ai argued.

"Hong Kong is in the middle of a tempest, finding quiet and safety is impossible."