Hong Kong's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

HONG KONG: Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong people from mostly pro-establishment circles vote on Sunday (Sep 19) for candidates vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will pick the city's next China-backed leader.

Pro-democracy candidates are almost absent from Hong Kong's first election since Beijing overhauled the city's electoral system to ensure that "only patriots" rule China's freest city.

Police have ramped up security across the city, with local media reporting 6,000 officers are expected to be deployed to ensure a smooth vote, in which about 4,900 people are expected to cast ballots.

Changes to the political system are the latest in a string of moves - including a national security law that punishes anything Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces - that have placed the international financial hub on an authoritarian path.

Most prominent democratic activists and politicians are now in jail or have fled abroad.