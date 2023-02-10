Hong Kong's Lee faces stern test over US$3.4 billion bid to ease housing shortage

HONG KONG: A flagship US$3.4 billion plan by Hong Kong to build temporary housing to ease a massive shortage is facing fierce criticism over its high cost and the absence of a longer-term solution in one of the world's most unaffordable property markets.

The global financial hub has long struggled with sky-high house prices, which have rocketed by 350 per cent in the past two decades and created one of the widest wealth gaps in the world, making accommodation a serious social problem that Beijing is keen to see the city's leaders tackle.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, announcing his first major housing initiative in his Policy Address last year, promised to build 30,000 units of "Light Public Housing" over five years, with the hope of cutting the waiting time for public housing to four-and-a-half years from six years.

But critics have slammed the HK$26.4 billion (US$3.36 billion) price tag, noting that each unit costs about the same as permanent public housing and say the scheme is merely a band-aid solution to a festering problem that could potentially feed discontent.

The backlash over the project is a major challenge for Lee after Beijing identified unaffordable housing as a key factor behind discontent, especially among the city's youth, that led to sometimes violent anti-government protests in 2019.

Further raising the stakes for Lee, Chinese President Xi Jinping last year called for a "better life, a bigger flat" for the city's people, many of whom live in cramped sub-divided flats and "cage" homes - wire mesh hutches stacked on top of each other close to glistening office skyscrapers.

"Wherever the location is there would be opposition voices," said Simon Yau, professor of urban studies at Lingnan University of Hong Kong, noting the criticism over the proposed locations of the houses, some of which are in far away urban areas.

"But with this price tag, the government is using taxpayers' money to experiment," Yau said.