Hong Kong's oldest pro-democracy party announces dissolution

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's oldest pro-democracy party has decided to disband, the group announced Sunday (Dec 14), after its members formally voted to dissolve the organisation and enter liquidation.

The Democratic Party was founded in 1994, near the end of British colonial rule, when Hong Kong's leading liberal groups merged.

"Over these thirty years, we have taken part in and borne witness to the development and transformation of Hong Kong society, watching its systems and environment undergo one profound change after another," the party said in a statement.

"Yet as the times have shifted, we now, with deep regret, must bring this chapter to a close," it added.

At Sunday's meeting, 117 out of 121 members voted for the group's liquidation, with the remaining four votes being blank ballots, Lo Kin-hei, the party's chair, told a news conference.

He said that it was a "collective decision" made by party members, adding that it is the best way forward for them.

"We are deeply grateful to all the citizens who have walked with the Democratic Party for the past 30 years," Lo said.

Former party leader Emily Lau reacted to the dissolution with dismay when leaving the meeting Sunday, telling reporters: "I don't understand why the Democratic Party would end up like this."

"I think Beijing needs to provide an explanation," she added.

Lo said the disbandment was due to Hong Kong's "political environment", but declined to provide details of the constraints the party was facing.