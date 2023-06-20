How China’s President Xi Jinping is resetting his agenda with greater focus on ‘bread and butter’ policies

A number of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pet projects have been given a new lease of life as he seeks to reset his policy agenda.

Since Xi started an unprecedented third term as state president in March – completing a leadership shake-up that put key supporters in leading positions – analysts say that some of the policies he has focused on suggest that social development will take greater prominence.

This does not mean his core concerns, such as technology, self sufficiency and national security, have been downgraded, but other long-term goals – such as a drive for greater economic equality, anti-monopoly policies and reducing carbon emissions – appear to have been put on the backburner as the post-COVID economic recovery takes centre stage.

Instead, there is a renewed emphasis on completing projects such as the Xiongan New Area project, which aims to relocate key institutions such as universities and state-owned enterprises from Beijing to a site about 100km from the capital; a controversial waste sorting scheme; and his “toilet revolution”, a project to build more public lavatories in rural areas.

Nis Grünberg, a China analyst with the Berlin-based think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies, said these projects were intended to be pilots for social development, which he called the “bread and butter of the Communist Party”.

“Now that the 20th party congress is over, the National People’s Congress is over, the new positions and leaders are settled. So it’s time to push the backbone policies a little bit further,” Grünberg said.

In recent weeks Xi has been especially active with regards to the Xiongan project, which he has described as a “plan for a thousand years”.