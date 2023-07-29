How one small community is fighting off the dengue fever scourge, as cases accelerate rapidly in Thailand

PHICHIT, Thailand: It was more than a decade back when a small community in the central plains of Thailand decided to take a stand against dengue fever.

Damaging floods had swept across large swathes of the country in 2011, leaving affected provinces like Phichit as ideal mosquito breeding zones.

Instead of being victims to the deadly disease that can cause high fever and nausea, community leaders in Pak Thang sub-district devised a controversial plan to try to rid themselves of an annual problem.

Since then, the local population has been actively and cooperatively managing potential sources of mosquito breeding, especially in homes.

So far in 2023, for a third consecutive year, Pak Thang - a community of nearly 6,000 people and nine villages - has recorded no cases. It is a dengue-free zone.

That is despite the country battling a renewed resurgence of the deadly virus this year, which authorities have warned could result in 150,000 cases if prevention methods fail.