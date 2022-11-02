How will the US mid-term elections affect Asia?

The US mid-term elections are usually focused on domestic issues but analysts said that this particular election is “extremely consequential” from a foreign policy viewpoint, as a Republican win will have implications for Asia.

If the Republicans control one or both chambers in Congress, they can seriously inhibit the ability of President Joe Biden’s administration - which is seen as more alliance-friendly and Asia-friendly - to push legislation through, said Professor Gordon Flake, chief executive officer of the Perth USAsia Centre at the University of Western Australia.

Furthermore, as this will undermine the Democrats’ chances for the presidential election in 2024, allies in Asia might be doubtful about diplomatic and economic partnerships in the next two years pending the vote, he added.

“Facing economic headwinds and facing a very difficult global environment, if you have real political division over the next two years, that really will cause allies of the US in Asia to have growing anxiety about the future direction of the US post 2024,” Prof Flake told CNA’s Asia First on Monday (Oct 31).