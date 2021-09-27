China says Canada should 'draw lessons' from Huawei executive case

BEIJING: The release of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shows China's strength and Canada should "draw lessons," China's foreign ministry said on Monday (Sep 27), after state media called it an opportunity for a reboot of bilateral relations.

Meng landed in Huawei's home city of Shenzhen aboard a government-chartered plane on Saturday to much fanfare, ending her near three-year US extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing shortly after Meng's 2018 detention returned home.



Meng's return is the result of the "unremitting efforts" of the Chinese government and ruling Communist Party as well as the support of all Chinese people, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular daily briefing.



"Justice may be late, but it will be there in the end," Hua said according to an APTN transcript of the briefing, adding that the party and government will "resolutely" protect its citizens, companies, and interests.

The two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been imprisoned on espionage accusations, left China within hours of Meng's release from house arrest.

The cases involving the Canadians were "completely different" from Meng's, which was a case of "political persecution", Hua said.



"We note that after learning relevant information, many Canadian media also believed that Meng's case is simply out of all selfish political interest and has no rule of law," Hua added.

"The Canadian side should not have done the dirty work for the US, and should instead draw a lesson from it and act in line with its own interest."

Hua also called Meng's detention a "serious mistake" by the US and Canada, which should have been "corrected long ago".