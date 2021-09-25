Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case

VANCOUVER: Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou reached an agreement with US prosecutors on Friday (Sep 24) to end the bank fraud case against her, Assistant US Attorney David Kessler told a New York judge.

The move should allow Meng to eventually leave Canada and relieve a point of tension between China and the United States.

Here is a timeline of Meng's extradition case.

Aug 22, 2018: A New York court issues an arrest warrant for Meng to stand trial in the United States.

Dec 1, 2018: Meng is arrested by Canadian police in Vancouver as she changes planes. The arrest is not made public until Dec 5. The Chinese embassy in Canada demands her release.

Dec 6, 2018: Chinese officials say they have not been given a reason for Meng's arrest. The White House and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau both move to distance themselves from the case.

Dec 7, 2018: Court proceedings show that the United States issued the arrest warrant because it believes Meng covered up attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran, breaking US sanctions against the country.

Dec 8, 2018: China threatens Canada with consequences if it does not release Meng.

Dec 10, 2018: Two Canadians Michael Kovrig and Spavor are arrested in China.

Dec 11, 2018: Meng is released on bail to house arrest in Vancouver by a British Columbia court. US President Donald Trump tells Reuters he will intervene in the case if it would serve national interests.

Jan 8, 2019: Documents found by Reuters confirm Huawei's links to companies suspected of operating in Iran and Syria, breaking sanctions.

Jan 22, 2019: The US Justice Department announces it will formally seek the extradition of Meng to the United States.

Jan 26, 2019: Trudeau fires John McCallum, Canada's ambassador to China, after he tells Chinese-language media Huawei can make a good case against extradition, thanks in part to Trump's comments about his willingness to get involved.

Mar 1, 2019: Canada approves the extradition order of Meng to the United States.

Mar 3, 2019: Huawei sues the Canadian government over Meng's arrest.

Mar 6, 2019: China says it found "hazardous pests" in Canadian canola samples and blocks most shipments of the crop.

Jun 25, 2019: China blocks all pork shipments from Canada.

Jul 15, 2019: Canada postpones decision on whether to allow Huawei to build a 5G network in Canada.