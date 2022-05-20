China condemns Canada's 'groundless' Huawei 5G ban

BEIJING: China on Friday (May 20) hit out at Ottawa for blocking Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from Canadian 5G networks, describing the ban as a "groundless" and based on spurious security risks.

Canada's long-awaited move follows the United States and other key allies, and comes on the heels of a diplomatic row between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of a senior Huawei executive on a US warrant, which has now been resolved.

"China is firmly opposed to this," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters of the 5G block, adding Beijing would "take all necessary measures" to protect Chinese companies.

"This move runs counter to market economy principles and free trade rules," he added.