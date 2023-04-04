Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Hundreds of firefighters are battling an immense blaze in the Bangladeshi capital on Apr 4 as an inferno raged through a popular clothing market, blanketing the city's oldest neighbourhoods in black smoke. (Photo: AFP/Abdul Goni)

04 Apr 2023 01:43PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2023 01:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshi firefighters were mobilised in the capital Dhaka on Tuesday (Apr 4) to battle an inferno that raged through a popular clothing market and blanketed the city's oldest neighbourhoods in black smoke.

No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners and fire officials told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent commercial precincts had been almost completely gutted.

"Some 600 firefighters ... are working to bring the fire under control," fire department spokesman Rakibul Islam told AFP, adding that the blaze began around dawn.

A military spokesman said in a statement that an air force helicopter had joined the firefighting effort.

Distraught shop owners say the blaze has left them destitute ahead of Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan and the country's biggest religious celebration. (Photo: AFP/-)

Aerial footage from the chopper showed hundreds of people watching the fire from a nearby overpass.

The market is a popular destination for cut-price Western fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, selling clothes that were produced in the city's garment factories but failed to meet export standards.

Distraught shop owners told reporters the blaze had left them destitute ahead of Eid, the Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan and the country's biggest religious celebration.

"I borrowed 1.5 million taka (US$14,100) to buy Eid clothing," one business owner said. "I've lost everything."

Source: AFP/cm

Related Topics

Bangladesh fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.