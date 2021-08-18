Logo
Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says US Air Force
Human remains found in landing gear of military flight from Kabul, says US Air Force

Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan, on Aug 16, 2021. (Photo: SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS)

18 Aug 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 05:09AM)
WASHINGTON: The US Air Force said on Tuesday (Aug 17) that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding human remains that were found in the wheel well of one of its C-17s that flew out of Kabul amid the chaos of the Taliban taking over the city.

In a statement, the Air Force said that the aircraft landed at Kabul's airport on Monday and was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians.

"Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible," the statement said

Source: Reuters/ec

