Hundreds detained in security crackdown in Kashmir-Indian police officials

SRINAGAR: Security forces in Indian Kashmir have detained more than 300 people for questioning in recent days as they try to stem a wave of targeted killings that has spread panic among minority groups, two police officials said on Saturday (Oct 9).

Three Hindus and a Sikh were killed in the Muslim-majority region this week, leading police to say that religious minorities are being targeted.

Small groups of militants armed with pistols have carried out a spate of killings in recent weeks, taking the number of civilians murdered in Indian Kashmir this year to at least 28, according to police records.

Kashmir has been wracked by an insurgency for decades. It is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by the neighbours.

"Over 300 people were detained for questioning across Kashmir during the last two days," said one of the two police officials, who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.