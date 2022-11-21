'I was crushed': Fear and panic grip Indonesian town battered by quake

CIANJUR: Surrounded by chaos, panicked residents still filled the streets and hospitals of a West Javan town on Monday (Nov 21) hours after a quake killed at least 62 people and injured hundreds more.

Agus Azhari, 19, was with his mother in their family home when the living room was destroyed within seconds by the quake that was centred on West Java's Cianjur, the worst-hit town.

Parts of the walls and roof fell to the floor, along with cupboards and other debris that hit his legs and hands.

"I couldn't see anything. The dust from the debris blocked my sight for a while," Azhari told AFP. He said he had never experienced an earthquake like it before.

The Indonesian teen shared a video in which his 56-year-old mother screams, "Lord have mercy! My house!" as their home shook.

"I pulled my mother's hand and we ran outside," he said. "I heard people screaming for help from all around me."

The shallow tremor, with a magnitude of 5.6, brought down the roofs and walls of homes built on the town's hilly landscape. Many were made more vulnerable by the use of wood, mud, and concrete in their construction.

Emergency workers raced to treat victims in any outdoor space possible, with the town's three hospitals overwhelmed and not enough rooms to cope with an injury toll of 700.

At least 25 people were still trapped in the rubble, authorities said.

Residents rushed lifeless bodies to Cianjur's Sayang hospital in pickup trucks and on motorbikes. Power outages meant doctors were unable to operate immediately.

Some of the injured sat on stretchers or blankets with their heads and limbs bandaged. Elderly women sat in wheelchairs waiting to be treated as crowds of worried bystanders looked on.