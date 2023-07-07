IAEA chief Grossi hints at discord among Fukushima report experts

TOKYO: The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said on Friday (Jul 7) he had heard that one or two experts behind its report greenlighting Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant may have had concerns.

"There have been some ideas to the effect that one or two experts would have been against (the report)," Rafael Grossi told Reuters in his first interview since the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issued its report vouching for the safety of a plan that has faced criticism at home and abroad.

Asked to clarify whether there was concern among any experts behind the report, which included participants from 11 countries including China, the fiercest critic of Japan's plan, Grossi added: "I heard that being said ... But again, what we have published is scientifically impeccable."

Grossi said none of the experts had raised concerns with him directly and he did not elaborate on how he had heard of the concern.

China's state-run Global Times newspaper on Thursday said Liu Senlin, a Chinese expert in the IAEA's technical working group, was disappointed with the "hasty" report and had said the input from experts was limited and only used for reference.