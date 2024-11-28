What would an ICC arrest warrant for Myanmar's junta chief mean?

BANGKOK: Myanmar's junta chief Min Aung Hlaing could be hit with an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, years after he led a deadly campaign against the Rohingya minority.

Min Aung Hlaing was head of Myanmar's armed forces when the military launched a crackdown in 2017 following what it said were attacks by Rohingya insurgents in Rakhine state.

Bringing harrowing tales of rape, arson and murder, around 750,000 Rohingya fled into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The ICC's chief prosecutor Karim Khan said on Wednesday (Nov 27) there were reasonable grounds to believe Min Aung Hlaing "bears criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity" committed during the crackdown.

Following Khan's request for judges to grant an arrest warrant for the junta chief, AFP looks at the ICC's case and what it may mean for Myanmar.

WHO IS MIN AUNG HLAING?

Min Aung Hlaing was head of the armed forces during the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, which was toppled in a 2021 coup he led.

The military takeover plunged Myanmar into crisis and a civil war has raged ever since.

Since the coup, Myanmar's junta chief has only given a handful of interviews to Chinese and Russian media.

He appears regularly on the front page of Myanmar state newspapers, inspecting infrastructure projects, advising farmers to grow more crops and handing out cash and food to wounded soldiers.