ICC takes Philippines' Duterte into custody to face murder charges for drug war killings

Duterte, who led the Philippines from 2016 to 2022, will face allegations of crimes against humanity for overseeing death squads in his anti-drugs crackdown. He could become the first Asian former head of state to go on trial there.

The ICC arrest warrant says that as president, Duterte created, funded and armed the death squads that carried out murders of purported drug users and dealers.

Speaking in a video shot during his arrest in Manila on Tuesday, Duterte asked: "What is the basis for my detention? What is the crime committed?"

An official who read Duterte his rights told him that it was on the basis of a warrant from the ICC accusing him of murder, to which Duterte replied: "It must be murders," indicating it must be plural.

About 20 anti-Duterte protesters gathered earlier outside the ICC in The Hague with banners, including one that said: "We demand justice and accountability, Rodrigo Duterte is a war criminal!".

A protester held a big cardboard mask depicting Duterte as a vampire.

"This is great news for Filipino people," anti-Duterte protester Menandro Abanes said of Duterte's arrest and transfer to the court. "I'm here to show my appreciation to (the) ICC for doing its job to end impunity."