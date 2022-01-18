Logo
Asia

6 illegal immigrants rescued after boat capsizes in Malaysia, 7 still missing
Six people were rescued after their boat capsised off Pontian in Malaysia, on Jan 18, 2021. (Photo: Bernama)

18 Jan 2022 03:48PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 03:56PM)
JOHOR BAHRU: Six illegal immigrants from Indonesia were rescued after their boat capsized due to strong waves off Pontian on Tuesday (Jan 18), while seven others are believed to be still missing.

Pontian is in the southwest of Johor, facing the Straits of Malacca.

Johor's maritime director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) received a report about six people rescued by a local fishing boat 0.3 nautical miles southwest of Pontian Besar at 10am.

He said, according to the survivors, there were 13 people on the boat, including the skipper.

The six people were rescued by a local fishing boat. (Photo: Bernama)

"Following this, a search and rescue operation was activated at 10.20am," Nurul Hizam said in a statement.

He added that an AW139 aircraft and a KILAT 12 boat were deployed to search for the missing people.

The six survivors were sent to Pontian Hospital for treatment.

Source: AGENCIES/Bernama/ga

