IMF and World Bank leaders pledge at UN climate summit to work with Donald Trump

The heads of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on Tuesday (Nov 12) said they would work with the incoming US administration of Republican Donald Trump to continue to provide financing to developing countries hit by climate change.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva told a panel during the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan that the global lender had worked with Trump during his previous term and looked forward to doing so again. "They have a mandate from the American people," she said.

Georgieva said she was confident that the US private sector would continue to invest in green technologies. "It is the business proposition to stay ahead of the curve, and I have no doubt that this will continue," she said.

The election of Trump, who is expected to pull the United States back from global efforts to fight climate change, has raised questions about the ability of the IMF and the World Bank -- where the US is the largest shareholder -- to ramp up funding for countries around climate-related issues.