IMF delegation to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday
Asia

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo in Washington, United States, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

10 May 2023 04:32PM
COLOMBO: An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday (May 11), a statement from the global lender said as the crisis-hit country prepares for the first review of a loan programme in September.

The delegation will visit Sri Lanka during May 11 to 23 as part of regular consultations ahead of the first review mission later this year, the IMF said in a statement.

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, will join the May 12 to 15 visit and a press briefing will be held on Monday, it said.

Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades triggered by a severe shortage of foreign exchange.

The island finalised a nearly US$3 billion IMF programme in March.

Source: Reuters/ga

