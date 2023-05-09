Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested during court appearance

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance in the capital for one of dozens of cases pending since he was ousted from office last year.

Officials from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party urged supporters to take to the streets after his arrest but police warned that an order prohibiting gatherings of more than four people would be strictly enforced.

It was not immediately clear if Khan was being held at the Islamabad High Court, or had been moved elsewhere.

"Imran Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case," the official Islamabad police Twitter account said, referring to a graft case.

Local TV stations showed chaotic scenes outside the court as hundreds of PTI supporters clashed with security officers.

Khan's arrest comes a day after the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.