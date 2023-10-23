Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan indicted in leaked documents case

RAWALPINDI: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was indicted on Monday (Oct 23) for allegedly leaking classified documents, a charge set to keep him in custody in the countdown to national elections due early next year.

Since being ousted in 2022, Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are designed to stop him from contesting polls in January, while his party has faced a massive crackdown.

A spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said he was charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a trial "conducted within the court premises with no access to public or media".

The case relates to a diplomatic cable the 71-year-old allegedly touted as proof of a "conspiracy" behind the no-confidence vote which turfed him out of office last April.

"We are going to challenge it," Khan's lawyer Umar Khan Niazi told reporters outside the jail where the special court was convened.

Khan's lawyers say the crime he has been charged with carries a possible 14-year prison term, and in the most extreme circumstances, the death penalty.

ARMY COURTS STOOD DOWN

Pakistan's supreme court gave rare respite to PTI on Monday by ordering that more than 100 supporters accused of rioting in May should not be prosecuted in military tribunals as planned.

"Under the Supreme Court verdict all the cases, which were being tried in the military courts, cannot be proceeded. They could only be held in the civilian courts," PTI lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan told reporters.

"Today's verdict is highly significant and it will help strengthen the constitution, law, and the civilian institutions of the country."