Pakistan court suspends ex-PM Khan's graft sentence: Lawyers

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Tuesday (Aug 29) suspended former prime minister Imran Khan's prison sentence for a graft conviction, his lawyer said, but it was unclear if he would be immediately released.

A spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said that the Islamabad High Court had overturned a lower court's decision this month to imprison him for three years, a judgement which has barred him from contesting upcoming elections.

His party and lawyers said he was granted bail, but they feared that the 70-year-old would be rearrested over one of the more than 200 cases levelled against him since he was ousted by parliamentary vote in April 2022.

"We have filed a separate application requesting the court pass an order barring the authorities from arresting him in any other case," Gohar Khan, one of the lawyers, told AFP.

"If authorities arrest him in any other case, it will be against his legal rights."

Khan has been in prison for three weeks since a judge found him guilty of failing to properly declare gifts he received while in office.

Anticipating his release, Khan's legal team said they would head for the Attock jail, a century-old prison around 60km west of the capital, Islamabad.

But political commentator Omar Quraishi told AFP "it remains to be seen if the former prime minister will be released and if so, when", because of the volume of other cases involving Khan.