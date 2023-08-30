Pakistan ex-PM Khan's detention extended over leaked documents

ATTOCK: A Pakistan court on Wednesday (Aug 30) ordered that former prime minister Imran Khan be kept in jail over allegations that he leaked classified documents, a day after a judge granted his release in a separate graft case.

Since being ousted from power last year, Khan - Pakistan's most popular politician - has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are designed to stop him from contesting upcoming elections.

Following a brief hearing inside the jail on Wednesday, Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP that his detention was extended for two weeks under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act.

Khan's three-year prison term for graft was suspended on Tuesday, but authorities kept him in custody at Attock prison, around 60km west of Islamabad, over the leaked documents case.

The case relates to a cable that Khan had touted as proof that he was ousted as part of a United States conspiracy backed by the establishment, according to a report by the government's Federal Investigation Agency.

The US and the Pakistan military have denied the claim.

Safdar said the legislation was generally used to prosecute military cases, and the decision to try Khan in a closed courtroom was "condemnable and concerning".

"It is a brazen and blatant violation of the fundamental rights," he said. "He has not been given a right to free trial."

The vice-chairman of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has also been arrested over the case.

Khan's lawyers allege he was arrested in the case two weeks ago, without his or their knowledge, allowing authorities to keep him behind bars after his graft sentence was lifted.

"This constitutes a manipulation of justice," Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, another of Khan's lawyers, said on Tuesday.