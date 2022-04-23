Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Pakistan rejects ousted PM Khan's accusation that US conspired to topple him
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan rejects ousted PM Khan's accusation that US conspired to topple him

Pakistan rejects ousted PM Khan's accusation that US conspired to topple him

Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gestures as he addresses supporters during a rally in Karachi on Apr 16, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Akhtar Soomro)

23 Apr 2022 12:57AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), a body of top civil and military leaders, on Friday (Apr 22) rejected ousted prime minister Imran Khan's accusations that the United States had conspired to topple his government through a parliamentary no-confidence vote.

Khan, 69, who led the nuclear-armed South Asian country of 220 million people for three-and-a-half years, had accused Washington of backing a conspiracy to remove him.

He had said that he visited Moscow against US advice. Washington denies the charge.

Asad Majeed, former Pakistan ambassador to the United States who had written a cable to Islamabad about Washington's take on Khan's Moscow visit, briefed the civil and military leaders on the NSC.

"The NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received and the conclusion presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no conspiracy," a statement from the office of new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

It said the country's premier spy agencies informed the NSC that they found no evidence to support any conspiracy theory.

Khan's Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) party demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

The ousted leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb 24, the day Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

Khan initially blocked the no-confidence move, saying that the NSC had endorsed the alleged conspiracy.

Opposition parties and analysts have said that the military helped Khan win election in 2018, which they both deny, but that the support waned after a falling-out over the appointment of the country's next intelligence chief late last year.

Khan has aired his conspiracy allegations in three huge public rallies he has held since he was ousted. He has demanded snap elections.

The next parliamentary election is due in 2023.

Related:

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us