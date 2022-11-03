Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at convoy, out of danger: Aide

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was wounded on Thursday (Nov 3) when his convoy was shot at in the country's east, an aide said.

Khan, 70, was travelling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards Islamabad as part of a protest march aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

"A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured," party official Asad Umar told Reuters. Khan was taken to hospital.

Asad Umar also said Khan was wounded in the foot and was not seriously hurt.

A man suspected of attacking Khan has been shot dead, Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide told AFP.

"A second man was taken into police custody," he said, adding that it was unclear who shot the first attacker.

According to AP, the identity of the gunman who was arrested at the scene was not immediately known and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

Some of the supporters from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were also wounded, according to an announcement.

The attack took place in the Wazirabad district of eastern Punjab province, less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of the province, along with thousands of supporters.

Since his removal from office in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the United States - claims that both the new prime minister and Washington have denied.

Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation.