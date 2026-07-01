IN FOCUS: ‘Nobody suspected I was using drugs' - why Indonesia is considering a ban on vapes

JAKARTA: At first glance, there was nothing suspicious about the vape cartridge Ichsan's friend wanted him to try.

It looked just like the countless electronic cigarette products sold openly and legally across Indonesia, sealed in a palm-sized jet-black aluminium pouch, with “Yakuza” boldly emblazoned across it.

The disposable cartridge, known among vapers as a pod, was even compatible with e-cigarette devices from well known brands.

Curious, Ichsan took a puff of the blackcurrant-flavoured vape. Then another. And another.

"You just want to keep puffing on it until it's finished," Ichsan, not his real name, told CNA.

Within minutes, the 22-year-old began to feel intoxicated. His speech became slurred. It felt, he recalled, as though his tongue had been tied up. As the effects intensified, even walking became difficult.