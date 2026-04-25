In unprecedented move, Malaysia names former High Court judge as new anti-graft chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Former High Court judge Abdul Halim Aman has been appointed as the next chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from May 13.

King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to the appointment, making it the first time a former judge has been appointed as MACC chief.

Halim will succeed Azam Baki, whose tenure ends on May 12 after receiving three one-year extensions since his initial appointment in March 2020.

Halim, 69, is a former High Court judge with nearly two decades of judicial experience and a long career in the legal service, reported New Straits Times.

Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar announced the appointment on Saturday (Apr 25) morning and said the proposal was presented by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to the King.

"The government is confident that with his broad experience and high integrity, he will be able to strengthen efforts to enhance governance, increase the public's confidence and intensify the agenda of eradicating corruption for national interest," Malay Mail quoted Shamsul Azri as saying.