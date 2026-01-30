As India speeds up its AI data centre push, water and power constraints are posing hard questions

SINGAPORE: Even as water and power concerns weigh on data centre expansions in parts of the world, India is flooring the accelerator.

Investments in India’s data centre market alone are projected to top US$100 billion by 2027, according to CBRE Group, as the country emerges as a key global destination for AI infrastructure.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced plans for a 1-gigawatt (GW) AI data centre in September last year, followed by major AI-related investment announcements from technology giants Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta in the last quarter of 2025.

Domestic conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and the Tata Group are also joining the rush for data centres, which are centralised facilities that house servers and digital infrastructure, powering everything from AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude to cloud services, video streaming, and e-commerce platforms.